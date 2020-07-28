Cook, Bonnie Peek

Bonnie Peek Cook, age 85 of Mt. Juliet, left for her home with Jesus on July 23, 2020 and now walks the Streets of Gold.

Bonnie was the daughter of the late Vernon and Vira Marie Conquest Shearon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Peek, and three siblings.

She is survived by: Children – Debbie Peek Mangrum, Mike Peek, Gail Peek and Marie (Tony) Maddox; Sister – Betty Bullen; five Grandchildren, seven Great-grandchildren and two Great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held July 27 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and burial followed at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Flowers accepted or memorials may be to Baker’s Grove Baptist Church, 3562 Earhart Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com