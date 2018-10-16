News Ticker

Cook, Gary Dale

October 16, 2018 Sarah Tate Obits 0

Gary Dale Cook, age 59 of Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 9, 2018. He is the son of the late John B. and Mabel Wheeler Cook.

He is survived by: Wife of 29 years – Lisa Ragsdale Cook; Children – Andrew Cook and Jessica Cook; Brothers – Frankie Cook and Joe Cook; Sisters – Debbie Demonbruen and Kathy Byford; Father-in-law – Don Ragsdale; Several nieces and Nephews and many friends.

A funeral service was held Oct. 13 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Mt. Juliet Senior Citizen Center, 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.