Cook, Gary Dale

Gary Dale Cook, age 59 of Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 9, 2018. He is the son of the late John B. and Mabel Wheeler Cook.

He is survived by: Wife of 29 years – Lisa Ragsdale Cook; Children – Andrew Cook and Jessica Cook; Brothers – Frankie Cook and Joe Cook; Sisters – Debbie Demonbruen and Kathy Byford; Father-in-law – Don Ragsdale; Several nieces and Nephews and many friends.

A funeral service was held Oct. 13 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Mt. Juliet Senior Citizen Center, 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

