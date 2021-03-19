COOK, Juanita B.,

Juanita B. Cook, 79, Mt. Juliet passed away March 13.

Cook was preceded in death by parents, Bluford and Etta Bowman; son, Michael D. Cook; sisters, Anita Peterman and Velma Hargis; and brother, Bluford Bowman, Sr.

She is survived by: husband of 59 years, Shelby “Mac” Cook; son, Kevin (Mary) Cook; daughter-in-law, Lori Cook; grandchildren, Cody (fiancé, Rifeta) Cook, Ashley Cook, Austin Cook and Shelby Cook; niece Courtney Reagan; and nephews, Randall Bowman and Darrell Bowman.

Funeral service were Tuesday, March 16 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Allen Hutchinson and Bro. Buddy Neal officiating. Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family was Monday, March 15 and prior to the service Tuesday.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.