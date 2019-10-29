Cook, Sylvia Pearlene

Sylvia Cook passed away Oct. 23, 2019 at age 73. A funeral service was held Oct. 26 at Church of God Worship and Ministry Center, and interment was at Plainview Cemetery in Sparta, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Memorial Donations be made to: Church of God Worship and Ministry Center.

Mrs. Cook is survived by children: Darren (Janice) Cook, Dana (David) Spence, and Darrell (Tiffany) Cook; siblings: Judy (Morgan) Anderson, Mickey Dodson, and Kathy (Lawrence) Glenn; grandchildren: Jonathan Cook, Stephen Cook, Eric Cook, Jessica (Kody) Scruggs, Emily Spence, and Audrey Spence; great-grandchildren: Ellie Cook, Iliza Jane Scruggs, and Kori Scruggs, in laws; Barbara Dodson, Marsha Webb, Jo Dodson, James (Faye) Cook, Archie (Macie) Cook, Kevin (Lisa) Cook and Nancy (John) Gann and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband of 41 years, Carman Cook, parents Arlis and Mary VanWinkle Dodson, and brothers Hugh and Phil Dodson.

