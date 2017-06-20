Cooley, Kevin Tyler

Kevin Tyler Cooley, age 46 of Mt. Juliet went to be with the Lord on June 18, 2017 after a three-year battle with stomach cancer with family by his side. Mr. Cooley was a member Fraternal Order of Police and Hermitage Hills Baptist Church. He served with the Metro Police Department for 19 years.

Mr. Cooley was preceded in death by grandmother, Nadine Cooley; grandparents, Ralph and Hazel Sadler. He is survived by his wife, Wendy Cooley; children, Kyle Cooley and Tyler Cooley; parents, Terry and Brenda Cooley; grandfather, Leon Cooley; in-laws, Neill and Diann Valdes; sister-in-law, Becky (Chris) MacFarlane; brother-in-law, Wes (Johanna) Valdes; nephews, Chase, Conal and Bryce MacFarlane; and niece, Mina Valdes.

Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 23, at 3 p.m., at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church with Pastor Poly Rouse officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Honorary pallbearers are: Metro Nashville Police Department. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, June 22, from 3-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.