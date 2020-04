Charles “Charlie” Cooper was born Jan. 18, 1940, in Nashville. He went to heaven on March 13, 2020.

He was preceded in death by son, Richard “Ricky” Cooper. He is survived by wife of 60 years, June (Green) Cooper; sons, William “Billy” (Tina) Cooper and Robert “Bobby” (Patti) Cooper; grandchildren, Elijah Cooper and Tabitha (Cooper) Stewart; two great-grandchildren.

Smith Family Funeral Home in Murfreesboro. Memorial service on another date.