COOPER, Derek Christian

Derek Christian Cooper, 27, Mt. Juliet, died Nov. 1.

Derek was born in Nashville. He was a 2013 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School where he was a member of the Jr. ROTC. Derek was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Frankie Brumitt, Sue Hickman, Lawrence Cooper, Sr. and Cora Cooper.

He is survived by: Mother, Connie Brumitt Cooper; Father, David Christopher Cooper; Sister, Christi Ann (Michael) Nelson; Nieces, Autumn Nelson and Delilah Nelson; Grandfather George Hickman; Many aunts, uncles and cousins

Services will be private.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.