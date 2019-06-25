Cooper, George Melvin Jr.

George Melvin Cooper Jr., age 78 of Mt. Juliet and formerly of Chattanooga, died June 17, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late George Melvin Cooper, Sr. and Leona Park Cooper.

He is survived by: Wife of 55 years – Elizabeth List Cooper; Daughter – Claire (Steve) Cooper Slone; Son – George List Cooper; Grandchildren – Ashlyn Slone, Carson Slone and Landon Slone; Brother – David Cooper.

A Celebration of Life was held June 24 at Providence United Methodist Church, and interment with military honors followed at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center, 3322 West End Avenue, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203, Providence United Methodist Church, 2293 S. Rutland Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 or the VVA Tennessee State Council, 607 Saddlestone Drive, Lebanon, TN 37090

