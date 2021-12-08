COPESKEY, Maureen Katherine Hogan

Maureen Katherine Hogan Copesky, Mt. Juliet, died peacefully surrounded by family Nov. 29, follow-ing a stubborn fight with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 91.

Visitation was observed at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 14544 Lebanon Road, in Old Hickory, Thursday, Dec. 2, followed with a Vigil Service. Visitation resumed Friday at St. Stephen followed by a requiem mass. Interment followed at Calvary Cemetery, 1001 Lebanon Road, Nashville.

Maureen was born on Jan. 15, 1930, in her maternal grandparents’ home on the banks of the Mira-michi River in Barnettville, New Brunswick, Canada.

Maureen is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Robert Copeskey; her children, Cynthia (Mike) Coman of Port Orange, Fla., Dr. Paul (Megan) of Los Angeles, Calif., Peter (Mary) of Tucson, Ariz., James (Barbara) of Waverly, and Jeffrey (Lissa) of Baton Rouge, La.; sisters, Margaret McIntyre of Lon-don, Ontario, Sylvia (John) Murphy of Miramichi, New Brunswick, and Evelyn Ann Froats of Cornwall, Ontario. Some of her greatest joys were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to whom she was known as Mimi – grandchildren, Maureen “Katie” (Phil), Jessica, Andrew (Meghan) Coman, Candice (Jonathan) Moss, Jacob, Matthew (Victoria), Michael (Briana) and Adam; great-grandchildren, Made-line, Holly, Graham, Brooks and Joseph. Her passing is also mourned by countless cousins, nieces, nephews and grand and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bartholomew and Mary Grace (Underhill) Hogan, and brothers, Wilson, George, John and Shirley (Irene).

Nashville, TN, 37204. Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.