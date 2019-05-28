Corley, John Taylor

John Taylor Corley, age 82 of Mt. Juliet and formerly of Greenville, KY, died May 24, 2019. He was the son of the late Jack and Verda Cisney Corley. Mr. Corley was also preceded in death by his siblings, Jane Martin, Charles “Pud” Corley, Edwin Harold Corley, Erma Joyce Byrd and Ben Corley.

He is survived by: Wife of 56 years – Patricia Ann “Patsy” Corley; Children – Chrystal Ann (Tom) Womack, Taylor Scott Corley and Jonna Kaye (Tim) Bell; Grandchildren – J.T. (Madeline) Womack, Daley (Jim) Smith, Katie Womack, Taylor Harrison Womack, William Crawford Womack, Corley Breeanna Bell, Kaci (Jeffrey) Britt, T.J. (Caylie) Bell, John Mark Bell, Christian James Bell and Tavie McGee Bell; Great-grandchildren – Adalynn Kaye Bell and Elson Colt Last.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted in Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aseracare Hospice, 441 Donelson Pike, Suite 430, Nashville, TN 37214.

