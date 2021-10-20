CORNELIA, Vaughn R.

Vaughn R. Cornelia, 28, Mt. Juliet, passed away Oct. 10. Vaughn graduated from Mt. Juliet High School in 2011. After high school, he attended Savannah State University in Georgia on a full football scholar-ship. Following college, Vaughn played semi-pro football for the Nashville Storm and Middle Tennes-see Bulldawgs as well as playing arena football with the Dayton Wolf Pack, Georgia Doom and Peach State Cats. Although he loved football, he enjoyed all other sports and was an all-around great athlete, there was nothing he loved more than his daughter, Sophia. In addition to sports, Vaughn was an artist and history buff. He had a huge personality and never met a stranger. He was loyal to his friends and family and was the type of person who would give you the shirt off his back. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.

Preceded in death by father, Vaughn L. Tipton; grandmothers, Ann Patricia Cornelia and Vicki Tipton; and grandfather, Robert E. Cornelia. Survived by daughter, Sophia Ann Cornelia; parents, Joan and Raymond Wallace; sister, Payton Wallace; brother, Royce Hooks; grandparents, John and Ruby Wal-lace; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral service was Monday, Oct. 18 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Minister Scott Wallace officiating. Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family was Sunday, Oct. 17 and Monday, Oct. 18.

