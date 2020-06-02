Counts, Travis Ray

Travis Counts passed away June 1, 2020, at age 47. The Graveside Service will be private.

Mr. Counts is survived by his wife of 23 years, Stephany Neal Counts, children Jessica (Dean) Hogan and Dakota Counts, stepson John (Kourtney) Bennett, parents Jimmy and Kathy Counts, and grandchildren Makenzie Carrigan and Madison Hogan. He is preceded in death by grandparents Hazel and Arthur Winfree and Thomas and Daisy Counts.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.