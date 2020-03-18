County officials provide updates on impact of tornado

(L-R) Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, and Director of Wilson County Schools Donna Wright.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and other county officials provided updates last week on the aftermath of the tornado that swept through the county on March 3, 2020.

Hutto said that though the days following the storms were full of emotion and destruction, the sun has shined down on the county with how many people volunteered to help those who were impacted.

The National Guard came into town on Thursday, congregating at West Wilson Middle School, in order to assist in the recovery efforts after the storms. Some debris, such as many large trees, is too much to handle for normal clean-up efforts.

Wilson County Emergency Management (WEMA) Director Joey Cooper said that more than 1,300 structures were affected, ranging from minor impacts to being completely destroyed. He also said that EMS transported 25 people after the tornado, three of which were fatalities. More than 90 people were treated on scene and many more had minor injuries.

As for the damage, Cooper said that there is a long road ahead but that the community will get through it together.

West Wilson Middle School, Stoner Creek Elementary School and Mt. Juliet Christian Academy were all damaged have temporarily relocated in other schools and churches in the area. West Wilson will share Mt. Juliet Middle School’s campus while Stoner Creek will share with Springdale Elementary.

Most of the businesses along North Mt. Juliet Road that were destroyed by the tornado have relocated.

Advanced Hearing Solutions, which suffered a direct hit and was a total loss, will rebuild their office. They have temporarily relocated to 1400 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Suite 205, in the Robinson Crossing Building.

“We look forward to continuing to serve this community for many years to come,” said Dr. David Gnewikow, audiologist, owner of Advanced Hearing Solutions. “Thank you for sticking with us through these challenging days. As we have for the last 13 years, we will continue to serve the Middle Tennessee community in our new office.”

The office of Proctor and Graves Service Company, previously located at 1316 Clearview Drive, is now located at 1477 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Rainbow Plaza.

Cumberland Endodontics will be opening their temporary location in April at 40 W. Caldwell Street, Suite 203. They will begin rescheduling patients within the coming weeks. The Gallatin and Cookeville locations are still running normally.

The Village MJ was also damaged and while they have not said when they will reopen or relocate, their website said that they will be back.

Mt. Juliet Family Vision has temporarily relocated to 547 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Suite 150, next to Pinnacle National Bank. They are very thankful for the community’s support over the last two weeks.

“One thing we do know, we are so blessed to live in such a wonderful community,” they said. “We at Mt. Juliet Family Vision will never forget the love and support we felt from everyone around us.”