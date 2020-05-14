Cox, Marjorie Mollie

Marjorie Mollie Cox, age 99 of Mt. Juliet, and Ontonagon, Michigan, died May 8, 2020. Mollie was born near Birmingham, England, and was the daughter of the late Tom and Ester Brown.

She is survived by: Daughter – Cynthia (Dennis) Hannon; Grandchildren – Sean (Erika) Hannon and Ryan (Ashley) Hannon; Great-grandchildren – Brandon, Cory, Hannah, Sascha, Noah, Johan, Mollie, Liam, Owen and Callan; Many friends in Mt. Juliet and Ontonagon.

Graveside services were held May 12 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, 3322 West End Avenue, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203-1197.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com