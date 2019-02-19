Cox, Nathan Lee

Nathan Cox passed away Feb. 12, 2019, at age 65. A funeral service was held Feb. 15 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Bond Cemetery.

Mr. Cox is survived by wife of 27 years, Linda “Susie” Cox; mother Ella Mai Kent Cox Bown; stepchildren Racheal Smith and Micheal (Sarah) Smith; 4 step grandchildren; sister Barbara (Jerry) Dies; brother Jerry Hester Brown; nephews Randy (Lisa) Dies, Shane (Angela) Dies, and Steven Cox; niece Valerie Packingham; numerous great nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by father Riley Cox, brothers Melvin and Riley Irving Cox, maternal grandparents Ed and Effie Grisham Kent, and paternal grandparents George and Ruth Kirby Cox.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.