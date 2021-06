CREQUE, Kay

Kay Creque, 76, Mt. Juliet passed away May 27.

Preceded in death by parents, Clarence Edward and Edna Louise Roberts; and sister, Betty.

Survived by husband of 57 years, Johnny Creque; sons, Brian (Adella) Creque, Bruce (Dana) Creque and Barry Creque; sister, Doris (Ernest) Lannom; brother, Tommy (Kay) Roberts; grandchildren, Bryce Bryant, Shauna Creque, Nicholas Hutton, Erin Hutton, Peyton Creque and Isaiah Creque; great-grandchildren, Drayven Creque and Jackson Pruitt; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.