News Ticker

Crespin, Lorraine

May 1, 2018 Sarah Tate Obits 0

Lorraine Crespin, age 73 of Lebanon, died April 26, 2017. Mrs. Crespin was the daughter of the late Pete and Sophie Cebada.

She is survived by: Children – Carmel (Daniel) Meadors, Felicia Fresquez, and Sandy Crespin; Brother – Pete Cebada; Sister – Julia Garcia; Grandchildren – Donald Griego, Stephanie Griego and Trina Fresquez.

No services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.