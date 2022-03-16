CRIM, Larry Roland

Larry Roland Crim, 66 Nashville passed away March 7.

Crim was preceded in death by parents, Melvin and Mary Frances Crim. Survived by wife of 44 years, Annette Crim; son, Preston (Amber) Crim; daughter, Amanda (Robert) Spencer; sister, Wanda Leatherwood Berry; and grandchildren, Knox Crim, Azeta Crim, Aliyah Spencer, Aubrey Spencer, Jayden Spencer and Alivia Spencer.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 17 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Rev. Jack Carver officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Pres-ton Crim, Robert Spencer, David Burroughs, Mark Kilpatrick, David Spencer and Aaron Battle serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are: Dr. Charles Kimbrough, Rep. Barbara Cooper and Vernon Win-frey. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, March 16 from 4-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.