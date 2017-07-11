Crime Stoppers is seeking public’s assistance for leads

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for a recent number of thefts. Surveillance cameras from local apartment complexes were able to capture images of the incident. These criminals are capturing recent payments that have been deposited in the night depository locations for tenants to utilize. Anyone with information which leads to the successful identification, prosecution, and conviction of the persons responsible in this incident could be entitled to a cash reward of up to $500 as well as a $1000 reward from the management of these locations. Please call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers at 615-444-5245 with any information that would assist in the investigation of this incident or any crime, callers can remain anonymous.