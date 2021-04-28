CROOK, James Allen “J.J.”

James Allen Crook, 51, Rutherford County, died April 22.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father.

He is survived by: Mother and Step-father; Brother and sister-in-law; Step-sister; Niece and Nephew; Many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly

The family will honor J.J.’s wishes with a private viewing and burial.

The family would like to extend their gratitude for all of the thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time.

Arrangements Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.