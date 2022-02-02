CROOK, Rachael Kelley Vantrease

Rachael Kelley Vantrease Crook, 41, Lebanon, died Jan. 24.

Kelley was a 1999 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. She was the family genealogist and loved an-tiques. Kelley was a dedicated “Dance Mom” and “Football Mom”. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Vaughn Vantrease and her grandmothers, Blanche Bradshaw Vantrease and Juanita (Clyde Terry) Harel.

She is survived by: Husband Scot Crook; Mother Liz Vantrease; Children Hayden Crook and Ava Crook; Brothers Brad (Jessica) Vantrease and Landon Vantrease; Niece Laura Kate Vantrease; Nephew Layne Vantrease.

Funeral services were Friday, Jan. 28 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Brad Vantrease, Landon Vantrease, David Wilhoite, Shane Williams, Tim Davidson and Tim Adams.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Crook Children’s Education Fund. https://gofund.me/0342e471

Visitation was Thursday at prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.