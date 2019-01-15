Croslin, Glenn Allen

Glenn Croslin passed away at his residence on Jan. 14, 2019, at age 66, after a battle with cancer. The Memorial Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until the service.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Croslin; children: Christie Croslin, Billy Bill, and Renee (Ricky Mitchell) Johns; grandchildren: Christina, Corvell, Briana, and Sierra; two great-grandchildren; sister: Fay (John) Severs; brother: Rick Croslin; and special friends: Sylvia Jackson, and Gil and Sheila Fox. He is preceded in death by parents, four brothers, and one sister. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.