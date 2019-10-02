Cross, Henry “Hank”

Henry “Hank” Cross, age 80 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Sept. 28, 2019. Mr. Cross was preceded in death by parents, Henry and Edith Cross; granddaughter, Rachel Doose; and great-grandson, Nathan Hiller. He is survived by wife of 47 years, Marylou Cross; children, Heidi (Stacy) Doose, Aaron (Julie) Hiller and David (Crystal) Hiller; sister, Judith (John) Morse; grandchildren, Jessica (Chad) Boggs, Laura (Taylor) Pesha, Taylor Keeton, Jamie (Matthew) Daniel, Jason (Heidi) Hiller, Alex (Natasha) Hiller, Michael (Amy) Hiller and Katherine Hiller; and 16 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com