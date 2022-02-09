Crossroads Medical Group coming soon

An independent, personal option for health care is coming to Mt. Juliet soon.

Crossroads Medical Group was established in 2003 and has grown to take care of communities like White House, Goodlettsville, Portland, Greenbrier and Hendersonville. Mt. Juliet is the next stop on their journey.

“It’s just a very nice community,” said Dr. Scott Jordan. “We have a lot of friends and family that live in Mt. Juliet.”

Even though this is the seventh office for Crossroads Medical Group, Jordan said they still strive to make it a personal experience for each patient.

“We are an independent practice, not a corporate hospital, not insurance-owned,” said Dr. Jordan. “We are not beholden to a Board of Directors.”

Jordan said that has allowed them to develop relationships, many of which have lasted since they opened nearly 20 years ago. He said in each office they hire people from the community since they will understand the area much better. They also make an effort to be a big part of the community in other ways.

“At the end of the day, it’s about our family taking care of your family,” said Dr. Jordan.

Crossroads Medical Group treats illness, injury, preventative care other urgent healthcare needs. They also handle vaccinations, sports medicine and many dermatological procedures. Labs, EKGs, pulmonary function testing can also be taking care of in the office.

During the times of COVID-19, Crossroads Medical Group adjusted their practices to fit their patients’ needs. They have done telehealth appointments, and will even come meet you at your car, whether it is for a COVID-19 test or general exam to help figure out a way to help you feel better.

Crossroads Medical Group will open their Mt. Juliet location in March. They will be located in the Hawk’s Landing shopping center along with Nook, Indulgence Salon and Pelican’s SnoBalls.