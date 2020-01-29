Crouch named football coach for Green Hill High School

Green Hill High School Principal Kevin Dawson has named Josh Crouch as head football coach.

Coach Crouch comes to the new Mt. Juliet school after spending two years as an administrator and defensive coordinator at St. George’s Independent School in Collierville, Tennessee.

He’s no stranger to Wilson County. A native of nearby Smyrna in Rutherford County, Crouch is a 2007 graduate of Smyrna High School. Following graduation, he attended Cumberland University in Lebanon where he played wide receiver for the (then) Bulldogs (now Phoenix) and served as a team captain.

After a successful academic and athletic career at Cumberland, where he earned an education degree, Crouch would eventually land at Wilson Central High School and serve as an assistant coach for nearly six seasons under head coach Brad Dedman. During his time as Wilson Central, he was able to develop a great relationship with Principal Dawson, who at the time was serving in an administrative role at WCHS.

“This is just an amazing opportunity and I feel like a kid on Christmas morning,” said Crouch. “To be able to come back to Wilson County, a place where I spent so much time as a college student and in the early days of my professional career, it really is a dream come true.”

Dawson is excited about bringing Crouch’s leadership and character to Green Hill High School.

“He has a relationship-centered approach which will serve to develop well-rounded student athletes and a football program that our community will be proud to support,” said Dawson. “His focus on relationship building, academic accountability and athletic development align seamlessly to the vision of Green Hill High School.”

“It’s like home to me,” said Crouch. “The Mt. Juliet community is a special place where people care a lot about football. But having the chance to work with Kevin (Principal Dawson) again is something that’s truly special to me. He’s just so great at what he does.”

Winning a state football championship with the Smyrna High School Bulldogs during his senior year as a player, Crouch wants to bring a winning culture to Hawks territory from the very beginning.

“I’ve actually been eyeing this opportunity for a long time,” said Crouch. “I knew if I was ever given the opportunity to be the head coach of this new program, in a place I’m very familiar with, then I could bring something extremely positive and fulfilling to my student athletes. Now I’ve been given that chance, and I can’t wait to dive in and get started.”

Crouch, his wife, Macey, and their two children will be making the move back to Middle Tennessee very soon.