Crouch, Sr., Robert “Bob”

Robert “Bob” Crouch, Sr., age 79 of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 29, 2019.

Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Claire Crouch. He is survived by wife of 59 years, Helen Crouch; children, Robert (Jill) Crouch, Jr. and Leigh Ann Dixon; sisters, Jeannie Warren and Eleanor Tate; grandchildren, Caitlin (Nathan) White, Caleb (Heather) Crouch, Emily (Slater) Parks, Eliana (Brennan) Swindoll, Chana Crouch, Josiah Crouch, Leah Crouch, Ezra Crouch, Matthew Crouch, Isaac Crouch, Rachel (Shawn) Fleet and Christan (Michael) Gray; and great-grandchildren, Jacob White, Laim White, Gabriel White, Daniel Crouch, Scarlett Crouch, Connor Crouch, Olivia Bernard, Julie Bernard, Willow Fleet, John Robert Fleet, Jase Gray and Isaac Gray.

Funeral services were held Jan. 1 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com