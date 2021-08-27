CROW, John Scott

John Scott Crow, 57, Lebanon passed away Aug. 22.

Crow was a graduate of Antioch High School in 1982 and served in the US Army from 1982-1938.

He is preceded in death by his father, William John Crow; grandparents, Ross and Norma Drye, and John and Lauerne Crow.

He is survived by his mother, Carol Crow Crabtree; children, Patrick (Sylvia) Crow, and Korey (Shana) Crow; aunts, Debbie Sturoy, Debbie (Jimmy) Temple, Robin (Jim) Trdllinger, and Ina Drye; grandchil-dren, Paul Crow, and Korey Crow; and seven cousins.

The family wanted to give a special thanks to the people of Cedar Croft Home for their wonderful care.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.