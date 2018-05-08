Crowley, Jill Denise

Jill Denise Crowley, age 46 of Old Hickory, and formerly of Atlanta, Georgia for eighteen years, passed away on May 1, 2018.
A funeral service was held May 5 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Jill is survived by her loving parents, Joseph “Tim” and Nancy Crowley; brother, Matthew (Jill) Crowley and their children, Chloe and Carter; and brother, Daniel Crowley; numerous aunts, uncles, family, and loved ones also survive. She is preceded in death by grandparents, Ernest and Irene Larkin; grandmother, Marie Slea.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Friendship Community Church;
15285 Lebanon Rd. Old Hickory, TN 37138
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
