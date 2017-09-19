Crutcher, Buford P., age 88 of Lebanon, TN, passed away on September 16, 2017. He is preceded in death by parents, James Price Crutcher and Sarah Emma Weatherly Crutcher; brother, James Ray Crutcher; sister, Alene Crutcher Bradshaw.

He is survived by wife of 66 years, Claudene McDonald Crutcher; children, Sandra (Kyle) Bond, Brenda (Darrell) Blankenship, Jerry (Teresa) Crutcher; grandchildren, Aaron Kyle Blankenship, Ryan Tyler Blankenship, Whitney Nicole Crutcher, Taylor Bond Dalton, Rachel Ann Crutcher, Kameron Lee Bond; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Claire Blankenship, Alexis Nicole Blankenship, Blakely Kyle Blankenship, Carson Tyler Blankenship, Austin Tate Blankenship.

The family would like to say thank you to Dr. James Bachstein, Dr. Sam Crutcher, Dr. Modupe Kehinde- 2nd floor at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon. Also to Chris and Melissa- Nutritionists at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon with Bro. Cory Waddell, Bro. Barry Keene, and Bro. F.H. Gates officiating. Pallbearers were Aaron Blankenship, Ryan Blankenship, Kameron Bond, Chase Dalton, Donald Bradshaw, Jimmy Bradshaw, Johnnie Crutcher and Sam Crutcher. Interment followed in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family was Monday, September 18 from 4-8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until service time.

