Cunningham, Annie Mae

Annie Mae Cunningham passed away Dec. 26, 2019 at age 93. A funeral service was held Dec. 27 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and interment followed at Antioch Cemetery in Lebanon.

Mrs. Cunningham is survived by daughter Carol Thorne; grandchildren Timmy (Helen) Thorne, Michael (Renee) Thorne, and Chris (Michael) Flanery-Gray; great-grandchildren Easton Thorne and Clayton (Shelby Jones) Thorne; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Calvin Cunningham Jr., daughter Laura Gray, son-in-law Anthony Gray, parents Lee and Ida Brewington, and seven brothers and sisters.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.