Cunningham, Dorothy Helen

Dorothy Cunningham passed from this world to her heavenly home on May 30, 2020. The funeral service was held June 2 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon., and interment followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Mrs. Cunningham left her legacy to carry on by children Norma “Fuzzy” (Mike) Gregory, Teresa (Ron) Robinson, Bebo (Machelle) Cunningham, and John Wayne Cunningham, 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband Dallas Cunningham, daughter Helen Miller, parents Dennis and Maggie Brewington Tomlinson, brothers Cecil Tomlinson and Billy Tomlinson, and sisters Roberta Prichett and Joann Grandstaff.

