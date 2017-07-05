Cunningham, Joseph Christopher “Chris”

Joseph Christopher “Chris” Cunningham, age 44, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died June 27, 2017. Chris attended The Barn Church. He was a 1991 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. Chris was a former EMT and Firefighter for WEMA and a police officer for Berry Hill. He was retired from the Mt. Juliet Police Department, where he served as the first Public Safety Officer. Chris enjoyed muscle cars, guns, music and motorcycles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willie Mai Goins, Patrick Anthony Martino and Sam Underwood.

He is survived by: Wife of 16 years – Christy Cunningham; Parents – Phillip and Kathy Cunningham; Sons – Joseph Martino Cunningham and Jackson Ryan Cunningham; Brothers – Nicholas Ryan (Amanda) Cunningham and Jonathan Lewis (April) Cunningham; Grandmother – Irma Underwood; Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted 2 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2017 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor James Hambrick officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers were Phillip Cunningham, Joey Cunningham, Nick Cunningham, Jonathan Cunningham, Stephen Rolfes and James Hambrick. Honorary pallbearers were members of Wilson County Emergency Services which includes the Mt. Juliet Police Department, Mt. Juliet Fire Department and WEMA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Fund for Joey and Jackson.

