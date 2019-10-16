Curry, Gloria Jean

Gloria Jean Curry, age 66 of Lebanon, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 11, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family.

She was joyfully met at Heaven’s Gate by her grandmother Irene Taylor, her mother Marilyn Taylor, her fathers Bill Preston and Gerald Hodges, and many aunts and uncles. Her siblings include Lisa Swanson, Robert Preston, Russ Preston, Diane Wurzburger (Gary Brittingham) and Debra (Randy) Hroziencik.

Gloria was blessed to meet and marry her best friend and soulmate, Robert Curry, where her family circle grew to include her new in-laws, Kenny Curry, Sue (Kenny) Jackson, and Ronnie (Renee) Curry. The couple welcomed their children Christina Lynn and Michael (Tammy) Curry into this world.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Galesburg, Illinois at a later date.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the family. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com