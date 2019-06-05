Cutter, Charles “Chuck”

Chuck Cutter passed away May 30, 2019, at age 74. Mr. Cutter served as a Medical Corpsman in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, where he was awarded a Commendation Medal. A funeral service was held June 4 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

He is survived by children: Nikki Cutter, Kimberly (Michael DaPrile) Cutter, CJ Cutter, and April Brown; grandchildren: Kadence Payne, Jaxon Otero, Kailey DaPrile, and Taylor Harrell; niece Tammy Foster and her son Brandon Foster. He is preceded in death by wife Bonnie Cutter, parents Dorthy and Charles Cutter, and sister Dolores Long.

