Czeskleba, Gary Williams

Gary Williams Czeskleba, age 54 of Mt. Juliet, passed away on Sept. 1, 2018. Gary was preceded in death by parents, Gary E. and Ollie Rozelle Williams Czeskleba; son, Lester Powell Lamberth. He is survived by children, Nazreth Czeskleba, Gary Logan Lamberth, Kristen Nicole Lamberth and Landen (Hailey) Lamberth; grandchildren, Kensington Wright, Scarlett Wright, Layton Lamberth, Kiley Lamberth and Saylor Lamberth; mother of his children, Connie Young.
Gary owned his own CPA Practice, Buchanan and Associates, for 27 years. He graduated from MTSU in 1986 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and Accounting.
Funeral services were held Sept. 8 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. In lieu of flowers, a fund has been set up for Nazreth’s college expenses. Donations can be made directly through Venmo to Nazreth Czeskleba.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818
