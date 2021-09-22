DALTON, Carol Faye Turner

Carol Faye Turner Dalton, 65, Mt. Juliet, passed away Sept. 19.

Carol loved her family and her dogs. She enjoyed hanging out with all the kids and loved to read books and watch TV shows/movies. A few of her favorites were any crime related show and the Madea movies! She was a beautiful, kind woman who will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Chuck Dalton; parents, Robert and Vivian Turner; and son, Charles Robert Dalton.

She is survived by her children, Kimberly (Alfredo) Valladares, Christopher (Amanda) Dalton, and Staci (Michael) Rose; grandchildren, Timothy, Chase, Robert, Dallas, Taylor, Brooklyn, Kacie, Ali, Anna, and Lorelei; great-granddaughter, Charleigh.

The Funeral Service will be held Thursday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. In-terment will follow the service at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

The visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 23 from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.