DARDEN, Sarah Christine Byrd

Mrs. Sarah Christine Byrd Darden, 76, passed away Sunday, March 6. Mrs. Darden was a resident of Harmony Senior Living in Mt. Juliet. She was the daughter of the late John William Byrd and Evelyn Le-na Jackson Byrd. She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Jewell (JW), her brother J.W. Byrd, her twin sister Ernestine Edge, her sisters Janice Brennan, and Linda Shatto, and her best furry companion, Sasha. Mrs. Darden is survived by her son John (Kelly) Darden of Los Lunas, NM, her daughter Wendy Darden of Thompsons Station, her son-in-law Randy Siebert of Mt. Juliet, her grand-children Ashley of Mt. Juliet, Morgan of Thorton, Colo., Isabella and Nick of Los Lunas, NM. Mrs. Darden is also survived by her two great granddaughters, Ryleigh Jewel and Preslee Monroe as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Mrs. Darden was born in North Carolina. She married the love of her life, JW, in 1966 and became a military wife. She and JW had two children, and they traveled to several different military duty sta-tions as well as living in Germany on multiple occasions. In 1983, they settled in Nashville upon JW’s retirement from the military. Mrs. Darden began working for the State of Tennessee in 1985 where she worked as a clerk for the Department of Revenue, Department of Safety, and the Department of Environment and Conservation until her retirement in 2002.

Mrs. Darden loved her family more than anything, especially her great granddaughters. She loved mu-sic, flowers, bold colors, giraffes, and had a big heart, always eager to give any way she could.She had a quirky sense of humor and was always up for a shopping trip. She had a profound interest in history and loved to watch history shows, National Geographic, as well as Law and Order, Matlock, and Mur-der She Wrote. You could almost always find her with a Search A Word Book. Christine brought a cheer and bright spirit wherever she was. She was guaranteed to make you laugh.

Funeral services will be conducted by Sellars Funeral Home of Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 9, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 10, with visitation from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and the funeral at 2 p.m. Pall Bearers will be Mrs. Darden’s nephews Steve and Cliff Nicholson, her son John Darden, her son-in-law Randy Siebert, and family friend’s Hunter Burney and Darius Humphrey.

The family would like to thank The Pavilion of Lebanon, and Vanderbilt Hospital Wilson County, as well as the EMTs for the care they provided in her last days. They also wish to say a very special thank you to Harmony Senior Living of Mt. Juliet for giving Mrs. Darden the best final year of her life.

This will be a celebration of Mrs. Darden’s life, and all are encouraged to wear bright colors or animal print in her honor.

