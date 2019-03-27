Darling, Ronald David

Ron Darling passed away March 7, 2019, at age 70. Inurnment will be in Middle Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

He is survived by wife Joann B. Darling, son Alfred D. Darling, grandchildren Amanda S. Darling, Madison J. Darling, and AJ Darling, and siblings Virginia (Larry) Lytch and Donald E. (Cynthia) Darling Jr. He is preceded in death by parents Donald E. and Antoinette M. Darling, and brother Harry E. Darling.

In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and/or the Shriners. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.