Davenport, Mary Ann, 93 of Bristol, Tenn., passed away peacefully on April 20, 2018, at Carrick Glen Senior Living Facility in Mt. Juliet, TN, following a brief illness.
She was born on Aug. 28, 1924, in Nashville, the daughter of Clifton and Mary Hale Stringe. She was a graduate of Peabody College in Nashville and Cornell University – New York Hospital School of Nursing in New York City.
In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by Clayton, her beloved husband of 60 years.
She is survived by: Sister – Carolyn Cox; Children – Sara Davenport Clariday and husband David Clariday; Richard A. Davenport and wife Ginger Davenport; and C. Thomas Davenport, Jr., and wife Rebecca H. Davenport; Grandchildren – Nathan Clariday and wife Christine Clariday ; Jamie Clariday Shanks and husband James Shanks; Christie Fraim and husband Jason Fraim; Drew Bledsoe and wife Katie Beth Bledsoe; Anna Catherine Davenport; and Mary Clayton Davenport Brady and husband Keith Brady. Four greatgrandchildren; Nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
At her request, there will be no visitation or memorial, but a private service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
