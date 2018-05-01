Davidson, Benjamin Jacob

Benjamin Jacob Davidson, age 26 of Jackson, Tenn., and formerly of Mt. Juliet, died April 27, 2018. Ben was a 2010 graduate of Wilson Central High School, where he was President of the FCA and the leader of the Flag Pole Prayer. He was currently enrolled at Jackson State Community College. He held an EMT license and was currently furthering his EMT training with the hopes of being on the Life Flight Crew. Ben was preceded in death by his Papa and Grandma, Bill and Shirley Davidson.
He is survived by: Wife – Julie Davidson; Parents – Dr. and Mrs. Bill Davidson; Brothers – Sam Davidson and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Davidson; GrandDaddy and GrandMother – Kyle and Nancy Wires; Great Grandmother – Reva “Grandma Rosy” Rosenbalm; Numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. May 2, at The Glade Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 in honor of Mary Jo Dietsch and in memory of Ben Davidson.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
