Davidson, Rebecca Kay Thompson

Rebecca Kay Thompson “Becky” Davidson, age 38 of Lakewood, Colorado, died Dec. 13, 2018, after a fiercely fought two-year battle with breast cancer. Becky grew up in Mt. Juliet.

She is survived by: Husband of 15 years – Brad Davidson; Children – Tristan, Laurel and Samuel; Parents – Robert “Bob” Thompson, Jr. and Linda Thompson; Grandfather – Robert Thompson, Sr.; Brother – Robert Thompson, III; Father and mother-in-law – Steve and Linda Davidson; Brother and sister-in-law – Brian and Brittany Davidson; Nieces – Grace, Kajsa, Aubrey and Olivia; Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in the Worship Center of First Baptist Church, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet.

In lieu of flowers, please donate, by using the link below, for Becky’s medical and funeral expenses. The remaining funds will be used by Brad as he raises their three young children as a single father.

https://www.gofundme.com/support-becky-davidson039s-family. You may also donate to the animal charity of your choice in Becky’s memory.