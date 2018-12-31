Davidson, Rebecca Kay

Rebecca Kay “Becky” Davidson (Thompson), age 38 of Lakewood, Colorado, passed away Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, after a fiercely fought two-year battle with breast cancer. Becky grew up in Mt. Juliet and attended Tennessee Technological University.

She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Brad; children, Tristan (7), Laurel (4), and Samuel (3); grandfather, Robert Thompson Sr.; parents, Robert Jr. “Bob” and Linda Thompson; brother, Robert Thompson III; niece, Grace; numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins; in-laws Steve and Linda Davidson; brother and sister-in-law Brian and Brittany Davidson; nieces, Kajsa, Aubrey, and Olivia.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the link below for medical and funeral expenses. The remaining money will be used by Brad as he raises their three young children as a single father: https://www.gofundme.com/support-becky-davidson039s-family

A funeral service was held Dec. 19 at Skyview Presbyterian Church in Colorado, and burial followed at the Golden Cemetery. A memorial service will also be conducted in Mt. Juliet at a later date.