DAVIS, Charles Michael ‘Mike’

Charles Michael Davis, 70, Mt. Juliet passed away May 17.

Mike was preceded in death by parents, Charles Tyson and Lorene Davis; and brother, Larry Davis.

He is survived by wife of 32 years, Susan Davis; son, Tyler Davis; daughters, Jessica (David) Smith; Stacey (Zach) Watson; and Jennifer (Daryl) Oldfield; sisters, Shelia Komisar; and Carolyn Wilson; grand-sons, Austin Oldfield; and Johnathan Watson; and granddaughters, Isabella Watson; and Penelope Smith.

Visitation was Friday, May 21, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

A Memorial Service was following visitation Friday, May 21 at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at. Mt. Juliet.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.