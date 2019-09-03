Davis, Delores Ann Binion

Delores Ann Binion Davis, age 72 of Lebanon, passed away peacefully Aug. 30, 2019. The funeral service was held Sept. 1 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Leeville Cemetery.

In addition to her parents Bill and Kate Alice Mofield Binion, she was preceded in death by husband of 47 years, James Lowe Davis; brothers, Thomas Binion, John Binion, Linder Binion, and James Binion; sister, Eudine Hamble. She is survived by sons, Adam (Gail) Davis and Shane Davis; granddaughter, Kayla Davis; sister, Beatrice Swann; 10 nephews and six nieces also survive.

