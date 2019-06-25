Davis, Edward Leonard

Edward “Ed” Leonard Davis, age 88 of Mt. Juliet, and formerly of Glens Falls, NY, died peacefully Tuesday June 18, 2019, surrounded by family. He was the son of the late Donald Francis and Gladys Winnifred Dow Davis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth N. M. Prentiss Davis, and his nephew, William “Red” Smith.

He is survived by his twin sister, Barbara Helen Smith; two sons, Dr. Michael Kevin (Barbara Joan) Davis and Dr. Peter Mark (Vanessa) Davis; two loving daughters, Lisa Ann (Marc Gendron) Davis and Linda Gail (Eric) Davis-Hutcherson; Grandchildren, Christine Elizabeth (Jeremy) McNutt, Dr. Kevin Michael (Amy) Davis, Nicolette Lillian Gendron, Alexandra Elizabeth Gendron, Vaughn Davis Gendron, Austin Alexander Hutcherson and Myles Maness Davis Hutcherson; and four great-grandchildren, Jonah Michael McNutt, Easton Andrew McNutt, Briley Katherine McNutt, Eli Patrick Davis and nephew, Robert Leander Smith.

A Funeral Service will be held July 13 at Singleton, Sullivan, Potter Funeral Home at noon, preceded by visitation from 10-11:30 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Queensbury, New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663.www.bondmemorial.com