Davis, Herbert Haskell

Mr. Herbert Haskell Davis, age 82 of Lebanon, passed away Sept. 15, 2018, at his home. He was born in Wilson County, the son of the late Charles Rhea Davis and Callie Morse Davis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Charles Rhea Davis Jr. and Hugh Winston Davis. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Evelyn Shipper Davis; four children: Herbert Haskell (Shemeka) Davis II, Dr. Adam (Julie) Davis, Eugenia (Kevin) Shearon, Madron (Tim) Sawyers; sister, Edna Katherine Schubeck; 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special golf buddies: Sue Drummond and Jeanne Jackson.

A celebration of Herb’s life with Full Military Honors will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to any of the following charities: Vietnam Veterans of America Chpt. 1004, P.O. Box 128, Lebanon, TN 37088/ St. Joseph’s Indian School, give.stjo.org/Alice Lloyd College, alc.edu/St. Jude Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME , in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com