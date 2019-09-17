Jerry Davis, age 71, died peacefully at the Alive Hospice Residence in Nashville on Sept. 11, 2019, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He was the son of the late Pete and Lois Davis.

Jerry is survived by the love of his life, Lynn, married for 43 years; his legacy and sense of humor will live on through his daughter Jessica and her husband, Brian; his son Blake and his wife, Shannon; and his three grandchildren: Bennett, Aiden, and Riley.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sept. 30 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com