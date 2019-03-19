Davis, Joseph “Joe”

Joseph “Joe” Davis, age 87 of Hermitage, passed away March 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Davis; daughters, Sandra Davis and Lisa (Philip) Hayes; brother, Lloyd Davis; sister, Jean Criswell; grandchildren, Andrea Davis and Megan (Matt) Rucker; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 20, at 1:30 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, and interment will follow the service at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be March 20 from noon until time of service.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com