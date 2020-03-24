Davis, Lenore Huibregste

Lenore Huibregtse Davis, 99, passed away March 19, 2020.

Besides her husband, Raycliffe, Lenore was preceded in death by her parents, J.A.and Minnie Huibregtse, her brothers, Donald, Wesley and Roland Huibregtse, and her sister Marjorie Neerhof. She is survived by her children, Karen (Tom) Whaley, Ruth (Sam) Cardwell and Edward (Kathy) Davis; grandchildren, Wayne (Jill) Whaley, Ben (Carah) Whaley, Chad (Erin) Whaley, Jill (Jason) Mikulecky, Julie (Steve) Belcher, Kent (Michelle) Cardwell, Audrey (KT Hiestand) Davis, Brad (Alexandra) Davis; and 18 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.