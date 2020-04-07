Davis, Mary Sue Batten

Mary Sue Batten Davis, age 83 of Hermitage, passed away March 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Joe Davis; parents, James Roy and Susie E. Batten; brothers, Grady Batten, Walter Batten and Roy Edward Batten; and sister, Melba Mitchell. Survived by daughters, Sandy Davis and Lisa (Philip) Hayes; brother, Paul Batten; granddaughters, Andrea Davis and Megan (Matt) Rucker; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside was held April 2 at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Although she enjoyed and loved flowers, the family respectfully requests that no flowers be sent at this time. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com